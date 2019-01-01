 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

by Take A Smoke

$5.00MSRP

About this product

The Dry Herb Cartridges come with 2 silicone caps that slide on the cartridge so no leaf escapes. They also help prevent any smells from escaping. One end has a built in screen that slides into the High Efficiency Smoking Pipe towards the mouthpiece. Fill it inside the pipe or outside the pipe. The new Pipe comes with 2 cartridges but it's always nice to have extras for different herbs or if you're going to be gone for a while. Saves the need to bring your stash box. The cartridges are made of food grade aluminum.

About this brand

Back in the 1970's our inventor was looking for a way to be discreet about smoking. He came up with the Sneak A Toke pipe, a stealth smoking system. We've just come out with a new design that has a cartridge. It's a small metal pipe that self-extinguishes. Made in the U.S.A.