The Dry Herb Cartridges come with 2 silicone caps that slide on the cartridge so no leaf escapes. They also help prevent any smells from escaping. One end has a built in screen that slides into the High Efficiency Smoking Pipe towards the mouthpiece. Fill it inside the pipe or outside the pipe. The new Pipe comes with 2 cartridges but it's always nice to have extras for different herbs or if you're going to be gone for a while. Saves the need to bring your stash box. The cartridges are made of food grade aluminum.