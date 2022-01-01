About this product
The Dry Herb Cartridges come with 2 silicone caps that slide on the cartridge so no leaf escapes. They also help prevent any smells from escaping. One end has a built in screen that slides into the High Efficiency Smoking Pipe towards the mouthpiece. Fill it inside the pipe or outside the pipe. The new Pipe comes with 2 cartridges but it's always nice to have extras for different herbs or if you're going to be gone for a while. Saves the need to bring your stash box. The cartridges are made of food grade aluminum.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Take A Smoke
Back in the 1970's our inventor was looking for a way to be discreet about smoking. He came up with the Sneak A Toke pipe, a stealth smoking system. We've just come out with a new design that has a cartridge. It's a small metal pipe that self-extinguishes. Made in the U.S.A.