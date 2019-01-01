About this product

2 Face painting was created in early 2018. Al Baseer Holly (ABH) was greatly inspired by his interactions with dual personalities. He came to realize early on in life, nothing is what it seems. Everyone has two sides to themselves and how they act. Featuring 2 Face as one of the early artworks, part of the Canvas to Reality Series, Tango Hotel worked with ABH to translate this message thru the clothing and accessories. With the different printed textures, focus on different colors and techniques, the collection gives a full depiction of the artist message. The 2 Face hat was made in 100% synthetic in a snapback body. The printed hat features the artwork across the front panels, with a logo embroidery on the left panel. Classic fit tee 100% synthetic One size fits most Graphic 2 Face print