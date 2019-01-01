About this product

Skull Drip symbolizes what’s underneath it all. Artist and founder Al Baseer Holly (ABH) paints the Skull Drip including his famous brain in skull illustrations. Changing things up he also adds a skeleton in the painting, creating a whole body. In this artwork he paints first a black background and layers wording in colors purple, orange, yellow, green and white. The Canvas to Reality Series works with artists who stand for the same ethos of Tango Hotel. The C2R series helps artist bring their creativity, story and art to reality through touch, wear, and feel. Skull Drip by Al Baseer Holly Wearable Art Canvas to Reality Series Heavyweight fleece Sweatshirt Signature logo waistband Black S-XXL