The XXX Drink Bunny highlights the ideology of living your best life. Here at Tango Hotel we take it to the next level with our permanent vacation lifestyle. In this artwork you find the famous bunny relaxing. The background sets the mood with bright abstract colors signifying happy vibes. Leave your worries behind and enjoy life to the fullest. The Canvas to Reality Series works with artists who stand for the same ethos of Tango Hotel. The C2R series helps artist bring their creativity, story and art to reality through touch, wear, and feel. - XXX Drink Bunny by Al Baseer Holly - Wearable Art - Canvas to Reality Series - Heavyweight fleece - Sweatshirt - Signature logo waistband - Orange - S-XXL