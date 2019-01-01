 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  Canvas to Reality | XXX Drink Bunny Hoodie

Canvas to Reality | XXX Drink Bunny Hoodie

by Tango Hotel Collection

Canvas to Reality | XXX Drink Bunny Hoodie

$85.00MSRP

About this product

The XXX Drink Bunny highlights the ideology of living your best life. Here at Tango Hotel we take it to the next level with our permanent vacation lifestyle. In this artwork you find the famous bunny relaxing. The background sets the mood with bright abstract colors signifying happy vibes. Leave your worries behind and enjoy life to the fullest. The Canvas to Reality Series works with artists who stand for the same ethos of Tango Hotel. The C2R series helps artist bring their creativity, story and art to reality through touch, wear, and feel. - XXX Drink Bunny by Al Baseer Holly - Wearable Art - Canvas to Reality Series - Heavyweight fleece - Sweatshirt - Signature logo waistband - Orange - S-XXL

About this brand

Welcome to the largest gallery of wearable art for creatives by creatives. Tango Hotel has brought art, creativity, and expression to life. Artist stories are told through hoodies, tees, sweatpants, hats, and socks. THC is brought to you by Richard Hilfiger, Al-Baseer Holly, and Stevie Williams. Use CODE LEAFLY20 to get 20% on your next order.