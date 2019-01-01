About this product

A childhood throwback, a movie we all loved and characters we grew up with. The Z—m Bunny artwork pays homage to our youthful memories and living with no worries. The artwork painted by Al-Baseer Holly (ABH), one of our founders, is inspired by a childhood movie and its fun characters and vibrant colors. In this art he wanted to reminisce on earlier years but also reference sneaker culture. ABH brought these two influences together through Z—m Bunny. Including retro vibes and the bunny to bring us back to simpler times. The “Z—m” wording is a reference to how fast time passes by and to live life to the fullest while cherishing the moments. Z—m Bunny is part of the Canvas to Reality Series. Taking paintings and transforming them into wearable art. - Fleece hoodie - Heavyweight fleece - Signature logo waistband - Blue - XS-XXL