Just like the Original Tank Beaker but, now in a more convenient size for the on-the-go smoker. Crafted for durability and function, this is the beaker that stays in your arsenal for years. Comes with two mini downstems and a bowl. Lifetime Tank Warranty included with purchase. ✔︎ 8 Inches Tall ✔︎ American Blown 9mm Glass ✔︎ Reinforced Base ✔︎ Uber Thick Tank Joint ✔︎ 14mm Tank Bowl ✔︎ Mini Glass Downstem ✔︎ NEW* Ring Ice Catcher ✔︎ FREE* Extra Mini Glass Downstem