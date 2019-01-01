About this product
Just like the Original Tank Beaker but, now in a more convenient size for the on-the-go smoker. Crafted for durability and function, this is the beaker that stays in your arsenal for years. Comes with two mini downstems and a bowl. Lifetime Tank Warranty included with purchase. ✔︎ 8 Inches Tall ✔︎ American Blown 9mm Glass ✔︎ Reinforced Base ✔︎ Uber Thick Tank Joint ✔︎ 14mm Tank Bowl ✔︎ Mini Glass Downstem ✔︎ NEW* Ring Ice Catcher ✔︎ FREE* Extra Mini Glass Downstem
Tank Glass is proudly blown in Los Angeles, California. Our primary focus is crafting highly durable and functional beakers that you can keep in your arsenal for years to come.