 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Purple Obeah

Purple Obeah

by Temescal Wellness

Skip to Reviews
4.01
Temescal Wellness Cannabis Flower Purple Obeah

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Purple Obeah by Temescal Wellness

1 customer review

4.01

write a review

SmokingFaery

4.5 stars. Smells amazing and gets you super relaxed and talkative. It’s a darker flower compared to most of our stashes. After letting a small stash sit for a while, the dark flower really made the crystals pop.

About this brand

Temescal Wellness Logo
Temescal Wellness provides qualifying patients with a variety of high-quality cannabis products and education, in strict compliance with state and local rules and regulations. Dispensaries: Temescal Wellness - Hudson | Medical & Recreational Cannabis 252 Coolidge St. Hudson, MA 01749 978-212-5947 Temescal Wellness - Framingham | Medical Cannabis 665 Cochituate Rd. Suite B Framingham, MA 01701 508-309-7036 Temescal Wellness - Pittsfield | Medical & Recreational Cannabis 10 Callahan Dr. Pittsfield, MA 01201 413-242-9580