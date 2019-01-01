 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD tinctures
  5. TenneCBD | Formula Green Plus

TenneCBD | Formula Green Plus

by TenneCBD

Write a review
TenneCBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures TenneCBD | Formula Green Plus

$249.99MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

With a full 100mg per milliliter of pure CBD along with over 100 other cannabinoids, this formula packs a punch! Formula Green Plus is an enhanced full spectrum formula, adding a boost of LabCanna’s CBD Isolate to increase its overall efficacy while maintaining low levels of THC. This product is perfect for treating a variety of ailments and is the common form of CBD oil that consumers have gravitated toward. Suggested Use | 0.5mL Twice Daily

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

TenneCBD Logo
LabCanna’s flagship product line, TenneCBD, is made with hemp manufactured and processed in Tennessee. Originating in Franklin, Tennessee, we now work with farms across the state to produce custom formulated products specifically designed to offer fast-acting and effective results. TenneCBD’s full line of products are available for retail and wholesale purchase, bringing the healing power of hemp to consumers around the country. Each batch is 3rd party tested with COAs available online to validate the top quality of our products.