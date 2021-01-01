About this product

With a full 100mg per milliliter of pure CBD along with over 100 other cannabinoids, this formula packs a punch! Formula Green Plus is an enhanced full spectrum formula, adding a boost of LabCanna’s CBD Isolate to increase its overall efficacy while maintaining low levels of THC. This product is perfect for treating a variety of ailments and is the common form of CBD oil that consumers have gravitated toward. Suggested Use | 0.5mL Twice Daily