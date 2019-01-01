 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
After Sun Cooling Gel 500mg

by Terpen

$89.00MSRP

After a day on the beach chances are your skin needs a little soothing aloe, so grab this Mango Gel. Using organic aloe to cool and soothe, it’s great after sunny days. It also doubles as a no-rinse hand cleanser, perfect after a swim and before that beach picnic! It has a delicious mango scent that summons the tropics immediately. INGREDIENTS: Organic Aloe Juice, Organic Alcohol, Glycerin, Xanthan Gum, Neem Leaf Extract, Neem Flower Extract, Turmeric Extract, Henna Extract, Basil Extract, Mica, Holy Basil Leaf Extract, Natural Mango Fragrance.

TERPEN™ is a Biotech R&D Company. TERPEN™ has a division that focuses on cannabinoids like CBD and THC. TERPEN™ develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes beauty, beverages, health and wellness products.