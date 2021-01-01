About this product

After a day on the beach chances are your skin needs a little soothing aloe, so grab this Mango Gel. Using organic aloe to cool and soothe, it’s great after sunny days. It also doubles as a no-rinse hand cleanser, perfect after a swim and before that beach picnic! It has a delicious mango scent that summons the tropics immediately.



INGREDIENTS:

Organic Aloe Juice, Organic Alcohol, Glycerin, Xanthan Gum, Neem Leaf Extract, Neem Flower Extract, Turmeric Extract, Henna Extract, Basil Extract, Mica, Holy Basil Leaf Extract, Natural Mango Fragrance.