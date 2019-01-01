Bath Bomb Lavender 100mg
by Terpen
$28.00MSRP
About this product
We offer cannabinoid-rich 100 mg Bath Bombs that provide a range of essential oils to help you relax, revive and soothe sore muscles while nourishing your skin. Full spectrum hemp oil extract is rich in CBD and synergistic cannabinoids, and terpenes that work together to support optimal health and wellness. Hypoallergenic formulas are safe for all skin types.
