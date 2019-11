mathuedoi on October 14th, 2019

Do you like terpinolene? If so, Terrapin's CD smells almost exclusively like terpinolene with maybe a little fruityness but not much "diesel" to speak of. The buds, like most from Terrapin, smoke harsh with little flavor relative to other growers...not sure what they are doing about curing but it seems like corners are being cut in that department. The wax, which I have also tried is, of course, much more flavorful. Regardless, the effects are very good. Definitely starts with a moderately energizing lift but rolls off into a very relaxing, but not too relaxing, finish. A good value in overpriced Pennsylvania. You'll appreciate it so long as you don't expect a "top shelf" product.