Self-Elevation on October 1st, 2019

Good old Terrapin. Reminds me of old school good weed or “kind bud” when you got it before everyone got specific strains lol. Smell upon opening is very inviting to a stoner. Interesting? Funky? Fresh for sure! Sweet berry with funky playdough skunk going on. Makes you curious what it tastes like! Visual is very pretty. I’ve had this a couple times before always good little dense but light and fluffy nugs. Which doesn’t make sense but seriously they weigh like nothing and the eighths look like a quarter of mids. But, this latest batch had a few nicer larger nugs that were very afghani looking to me. Fluffy but pine cone flowers. Decent trim no big leaves. Smoke some hits are harsher than others. It’s actually so fresh it burns best either ground roughly or cut up a bit to catch and burn. Smokes great in bong if you grind it right and pack it right. I DEFINITELY get the smell in the flavor and exhale a LOT of blueberry muffin as description says. Especially this batch. Not the best cure in for the world, moderate thc at 16% but I love the cbg factor. And terrapins stuff does as it says believe or not. And that’s debatable since everyone has different perspectives and tolerances. The high kicks in a little quick but real mild but after 15-20 min it lets you know it’s Indica. Felt a mild euphoria headiness for a little then it crept into body buzz. Then the stomach pain relief. Had a headache when enjoying a couple small bongs and it took it down from a 7 to a 3. Overall it’s a catch for the price. 20 bucks cheaper than the latter brands that are indeed at times a bit tastier smellier even prettier buds, but effectiveness is what I think terrapin goes for with their pricing and creating flowers that give legit medical purposes.