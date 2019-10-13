Jtorrente
on October 13th, 2019
Fantastic sativa verry strong i had a batch that was 32.9% thc once i rarely see anything that strong.
Grapefruit Durban is everything you need in a sativa-dominant strain! A soaring, roller-coaster, Durban high is coupled with a distinct flavor of pink grapefruit - the result of a cross between the pure landrace sativa Durban Poison and the legendary and mysterious Grapefruit. Jack Herer, Haze, and Durban lineages all cross together in this excellent-tasting strain to give it a legendary pedigree second to none.
on October 2nd, 2019
They did a good job on this one. Very nice head and body balance. Released tension and pressure in my head and hit my back pain without getting bogged down in with an indica. Plus this gets you fried. I get it whenever I can.
on July 29th, 2019
It's nice but I've never had a sativa dominate strain make my eyes so heavy