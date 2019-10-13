 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
About this product

Grapefruit Durban is everything you need in a sativa-dominant strain! A soaring, roller-coaster, Durban high is coupled with a distinct flavor of pink grapefruit - the result of a cross between the pure landrace sativa Durban Poison and the legendary and mysterious Grapefruit. Jack Herer, Haze, and Durban lineages all cross together in this excellent-tasting strain to give it a legendary pedigree second to none.

35 customer reviews

Jtorrente

Fantastic sativa verry strong i had a batch that was 32.9% thc once i rarely see anything that strong.

NearMyth

They did a good job on this one. Very nice head and body balance. Released tension and pressure in my head and hit my back pain without getting bogged down in with an indica. Plus this gets you fried. I get it whenever I can.

bigwhitefrost

It's nice but I've never had a sativa dominate strain make my eyes so heavy

About this brand

Terrapin Care Station is committed to providing medical patients and recreational consumers with a wide selection of the finest quality cannabis products at industry leading everyday low prices. You can find our products at any of our 5 convenient Colorado locations in Denver, Boulder and Aurora and at select dispensaries throughout Oregon.