by Terrapin Care Station

Heavenly sweetness and devilish strength mix and mingle in this Terrapin original strain! We crossed our Cherry Diesel and our much beloved White Slipper to create a sinfully sweet sativa strain that's still strong enough to send you skyward! With notes of pine, citrus, and a sweet floral undertone, Heaven's Devil features a unique and memorable smell profile with solid, trichome-frosted buds. Heaven's Devil leans fairly far into the sativa range - best for those times when you want to feel awakened and energetic; ideal for an active afternoon or a magical morning experience!

Terrapin Care Station is committed to providing medical patients and recreational consumers with a wide selection of the finest quality cannabis products at industry leading everyday low prices. You can find our products at any of our 5 convenient Colorado locations in Denver, Boulder and Aurora and at select dispensaries throughout Oregon.