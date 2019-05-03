About this product

Heavenly sweetness and devilish strength mix and mingle in this Terrapin original strain! We crossed our Cherry Diesel and our much beloved White Slipper to create a sinfully sweet sativa strain that's still strong enough to send you skyward! With notes of pine, citrus, and a sweet floral undertone, Heaven's Devil features a unique and memorable smell profile with solid, trichome-frosted buds. Heaven's Devil leans fairly far into the sativa range - best for those times when you want to feel awakened and energetic; ideal for an active afternoon or a magical morning experience!