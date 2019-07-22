BurghBunny on July 22nd, 2019

Hell's OG is one of my favorite strains from Terrapin! This flower looks similar to a Sativa. They are more flower-like, in comparison to the average indica's tight, compact structure, almost as if you can pull the buds apart, like rose petals. 🌹Hell's OG is a beautiful, frosty, light green bud, with visible trichromes. This strain worked amazingly to help me through one of the worst digestive flares that I've had in a long time. Hell's OG flower helped my nausea, digestive spasms, and pain very much! Thank you, Terrapin! Please, make this strain more available!! 👊💚