 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Hell's OG

Hell's OG

by Terrapin Care Station

Skip to Reviews
5.05
Terrapin Care Station Cannabis Flower Hell's OG

About this product

A must-try for every indica lover, Hell’s OG floats like a butterfly and flattens like a freight train. This infamous strain provides a heavy body high that results in instantaneous pain relief for medical patients, and the astronomical THC content will take seasoned recreational users for a wild ride. Be warned, this potent cross of OG Kush and Blackberry will stimulate your appetite past the point of no return, so expect to raid the refrigerator!

5 customer reviews

Show all
5.05

write a review

BurghBunny

Hell's OG is one of my favorite strains from Terrapin! This flower looks similar to a Sativa. They are more flower-like, in comparison to the average indica's tight, compact structure, almost as if you can pull the buds apart, like rose petals. 🌹Hell's OG is a beautiful, frosty, light green bud, with visible trichromes. This strain worked amazingly to help me through one of the worst digestive flares that I've had in a long time. Hell's OG flower helped my nausea, digestive spasms, and pain very much! Thank you, Terrapin! Please, make this strain more available!! 👊💚

Wend420

This strain is by far the best most powerful fast acting strain for pain I have ever experienced, hands down BEST pain relief out there right now.

G_indica_lover

Love Terrapin Flower the Hells OG is awesome its covered trichomes. Very sticky once the cannador got the buds back nice and fresh i can say this is one of the best strains i have had from them so far. I try not to ever run out of it i always keep a few buds in the jar!

About this brand

Terrapin Care Station Logo
Terrapin Care Station is committed to providing medical patients and recreational consumers with a wide selection of the finest quality cannabis products at industry leading everyday low prices. You can find our products at any of our 5 convenient Colorado locations in Denver, Boulder and Aurora and at select dispensaries throughout Oregon.