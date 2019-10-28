Mrjmd116
on October 28th, 2019
Smells like hay and taste almost like Vick’s vapor rub.
A decadent cross of Old Blue and Rare Dankness #1, Long’s Peak Blue is relaxing and aromatic. Take a whiff of the Long’s Peak and you’ll feel like you’re standing in a field full of blueberries. Smoked, the flavor is reminiscent of blueberry pancakes or muffins. Take a toke and feel your worries melt away into the wild blue yonder!
on October 18th, 2019
Not sure why it says "by terrapin care station". This strain created by Rare Dankness is one of the most underrated strains I have ever seen. Growing from seeds is daunting to find keeper phenotypes but of 2 seeds I grew I found one keeper that grew like a moose, had power, smell of blueberries and super glue, and tasted amazing! I am picky and this strain does it all!
on October 16th, 2019
Got this in wax, kinda a buttery, sand texture, doesn’t start to melt too quickly with the touch of your fingers, but don’t hold too long. Used a quartz dab straw, the THC is 85% so very potent, I am using this for the night time. True Indica fashion, slow rolling warmth starts at the limbs and inward. Great for pain management (lower back & knees in my case) and of course going to bed. Terrapin puts out some great product for the money.