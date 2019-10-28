 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Long's Peak Blue

by Terrapin Care Station

Terrapin Care Station Cannabis Flower Long's Peak Blue

About this product

A decadent cross of Old Blue and Rare Dankness #1, Long’s Peak Blue is relaxing and aromatic. Take a whiff of the Long’s Peak and you’ll feel like you’re standing in a field full of blueberries. Smoked, the flavor is reminiscent of blueberry pancakes or muffins. Take a toke and feel your worries melt away into the wild blue yonder!

24 customer reviews

Mrjmd116

Smells like hay and taste almost like Vick’s vapor rub.

Facelesdoll

Not sure why it says "by terrapin care station". This strain created by Rare Dankness is one of the most underrated strains I have ever seen. Growing from seeds is daunting to find keeper phenotypes but of 2 seeds I grew I found one keeper that grew like a moose, had power, smell of blueberries and super glue, and tasted amazing! I am picky and this strain does it all!

Micstyle0505

Got this in wax, kinda a buttery, sand texture, doesn’t start to melt too quickly with the touch of your fingers, but don’t hold too long. Used a quartz dab straw, the THC is 85% so very potent, I am using this for the night time. True Indica fashion, slow rolling warmth starts at the limbs and inward. Great for pain management (lower back & knees in my case) and of course going to bed. Terrapin puts out some great product for the money.

Terrapin Care Station

Terrapin Care Station is committed to providing medical patients and recreational consumers with a wide selection of the finest quality cannabis products at industry leading everyday low prices. You can find our products at any of our 5 convenient Colorado locations in Denver, Boulder and Aurora and at select dispensaries throughout Oregon.