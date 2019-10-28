Micstyle0505 on October 16th, 2019

Got this in wax, kinda a buttery, sand texture, doesn’t start to melt too quickly with the touch of your fingers, but don’t hold too long. Used a quartz dab straw, the THC is 85% so very potent, I am using this for the night time. True Indica fashion, slow rolling warmth starts at the limbs and inward. Great for pain management (lower back & knees in my case) and of course going to bed. Terrapin puts out some great product for the money.