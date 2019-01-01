 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by Terrapin Care Station

Pineapple Chunk is a pungent strain that resulted from the cross of Barney's Pineapple and UK Cheese. The name is perfect - this strain produces masses of chunky, pineapple-scented buds. THC levels in Pineapple Chunk are "pretty high" - which is what you'll feel after lighting up a bowl! Potent and sweet-smelling, this strain is sure to become a favorite with any smoker lucky enough to light up a bowl.

Terrapin Care Station is committed to providing medical patients and recreational consumers with a wide selection of the finest quality cannabis products at industry leading everyday low prices. You can find our products at any of our 5 convenient Colorado locations in Denver, Boulder and Aurora and at select dispensaries throughout Oregon.