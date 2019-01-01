About this product

Pineapple Chunk is a pungent strain that resulted from the cross of Barney's Pineapple and UK Cheese. The name is perfect - this strain produces masses of chunky, pineapple-scented buds. THC levels in Pineapple Chunk are "pretty high" - which is what you'll feel after lighting up a bowl! Potent and sweet-smelling, this strain is sure to become a favorite with any smoker lucky enough to light up a bowl.