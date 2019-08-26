 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. Princess Leia

Princess Leia

by Terrapin Care Station

About this product

Fruity and cheesey, the perfumey aroma of this space-case strain is more than enticing. A hybrid cross of Cinderella 99 and Lemon Alien Dawg, Princess Leia delivers a strong best-of-both-worlds high. You'll find yourself weightlessly floating without feeling knocked out. This strain hits hard, though - so don't operate spacecraft (or space stations) after inhaling!

5 customer reviews

BurninateDabs

Terrapin PA released this in shatter, I'm so impressed. The strain stands out from the rest with a lemon candy taste, and earthy undertones. The lineage is Cinderella 99 & Lemon Alien Dawg The effects are uplifting, creative, euphoric, giggly, and relaxed. I can't stress enough just how much I'm loving the effects, I'm going through a rough time and have been looking for a strain that can help me get over my crippling depression. Carrie Fisher would be proud to have this potent strain named after her.

Nittanykid

My favorite new strain! Super potent. The high hits the body and the head with equal punch. Some couch lock, but my mind was soaring! High lasted a long time as well. For the price, I can’t think of a better strain.

About this brand

Terrapin Care Station is committed to providing medical patients and recreational consumers with a wide selection of the finest quality cannabis products at industry leading everyday low prices. You can find our products at any of our 5 convenient Colorado locations in Denver, Boulder and Aurora and at select dispensaries throughout Oregon.