BurninateDabs on May 9th, 2019

Terrapin PA released this in shatter, I'm so impressed. The strain stands out from the rest with a lemon candy taste, and earthy undertones. The lineage is Cinderella 99 & Lemon Alien Dawg The effects are uplifting, creative, euphoric, giggly, and relaxed. I can't stress enough just how much I'm loving the effects, I'm going through a rough time and have been looking for a strain that can help me get over my crippling depression. Carrie Fisher would be proud to have this potent strain named after her.