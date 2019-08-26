Wallyjames
on August 26th, 2019
heavy hitter, and smooth! amazing high!
Fruity and cheesey, the perfumey aroma of this space-case strain is more than enticing. A hybrid cross of Cinderella 99 and Lemon Alien Dawg, Princess Leia delivers a strong best-of-both-worlds high. You'll find yourself weightlessly floating without feeling knocked out. This strain hits hard, though - so don't operate spacecraft (or space stations) after inhaling!
on May 9th, 2019
Terrapin PA released this in shatter, I'm so impressed. The strain stands out from the rest with a lemon candy taste, and earthy undertones. The lineage is Cinderella 99 & Lemon Alien Dawg The effects are uplifting, creative, euphoric, giggly, and relaxed. I can't stress enough just how much I'm loving the effects, I'm going through a rough time and have been looking for a strain that can help me get over my crippling depression. Carrie Fisher would be proud to have this potent strain named after her.
on February 15th, 2019
My favorite new strain! Super potent. The high hits the body and the head with equal punch. Some couch lock, but my mind was soaring! High lasted a long time as well. For the price, I can’t think of a better strain.