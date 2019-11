cvisionz on May 30th, 2019

Notes: Very hard to explain--try imagining the stark visual/clarity gleaned from strains such as OG Kush and Gorilla Glue #4, add in a little dreaminess usually experienced with Blue Dream or Haze, then top it off with a mental clarity never experienced with any of the aforementioned strains. I can't quite figure out if it does anything for pain, but I can say that it gave me enough energy and mental focus to write this seemingly intelligent review. In the end, I can't quite tell if it has a specialty, or is just an all-around great "hybrid". TL/DR: Clear, dreamy, and intelligent. Score: -1 star because as I mentioned, I can't figure out which occasion I would grab this out of my medicine cabinet; it's really good at a bunch of things, but not really great at anything (if that makes any sense). Brand: Terrapin Category: Flower Packaged: 2019-04-05 THC: 21.15% Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Myrcene Dispensary: The Healing Center, Washington PA