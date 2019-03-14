 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Starkiller

Starkiller

by Terrapin Care Station

Skip to Reviews
4.85
Terrapin Care Station Cannabis Flower Starkiller

About this product

An aromatic new indica just hit our shelves! Starkiller is a delicate mix of the heavenly Skywalker OG and legendary Rare Dankness #2. Aspiring Force users may recognize the name from a discarded script for a certain blockbuster - a sure reference to its parentage. The full body high and fruity undertones will fly you all the way over the rainbow and up into outer space. Be careful going to hyperspace, though, because Starkiller's potent indica effects can make you fall asleep at the controls!

5 customer reviews

Show all
4.85

write a review

HenryHaze420

Very good train calm relaxing body high good for afterwork & the evening. Bud is really pretty as are all the Terrapin buds.

G_indica_lover

Another one of my favorite strains from Terrapin. Beautiful flowers i always use my cannador to bring the flower back to that nice moist sticky greatness. Great after a long day at work def helps you wind down and enjoy the evening. Love Terrapin products

drdanknuggs

This is definitely another spectacular strain from Terrapin. The picture it shows for this strain doesn't do it much justice,it's far more covered in snow white trichomes that basically overwhelm the green of the nuggets but it's soooo covered in crystals it's just gorgeous beyond words. The high is an entirely different review which is ,once again, absolutely amazing for pain, anxiety, depression or sleep disorders & even helps stimulate the appetite. This miracle plant is the most helpful flower on this Earth & I can't say enough about my love for the quality of life cannabis has provided for me & thousands of other patients.

About this brand

Terrapin Care Station Logo
Terrapin Care Station is committed to providing medical patients and recreational consumers with a wide selection of the finest quality cannabis products at industry leading everyday low prices. You can find our products at any of our 5 convenient Colorado locations in Denver, Boulder and Aurora and at select dispensaries throughout Oregon.