HenryHaze420
on March 14th, 2019
Very good train calm relaxing body high good for afterwork & the evening. Bud is really pretty as are all the Terrapin buds.
An aromatic new indica just hit our shelves! Starkiller is a delicate mix of the heavenly Skywalker OG and legendary Rare Dankness #2. Aspiring Force users may recognize the name from a discarded script for a certain blockbuster - a sure reference to its parentage. The full body high and fruity undertones will fly you all the way over the rainbow and up into outer space. Be careful going to hyperspace, though, because Starkiller's potent indica effects can make you fall asleep at the controls!
on December 20th, 2018
Another one of my favorite strains from Terrapin. Beautiful flowers i always use my cannador to bring the flower back to that nice moist sticky greatness. Great after a long day at work def helps you wind down and enjoy the evening. Love Terrapin products
on November 30th, 2018
This is definitely another spectacular strain from Terrapin. The picture it shows for this strain doesn't do it much justice,it's far more covered in snow white trichomes that basically overwhelm the green of the nuggets but it's soooo covered in crystals it's just gorgeous beyond words. The high is an entirely different review which is ,once again, absolutely amazing for pain, anxiety, depression or sleep disorders & even helps stimulate the appetite. This miracle plant is the most helpful flower on this Earth & I can't say enough about my love for the quality of life cannabis has provided for me & thousands of other patients.