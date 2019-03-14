drdanknuggs on November 30th, 2018

This is definitely another spectacular strain from Terrapin. The picture it shows for this strain doesn't do it much justice,it's far more covered in snow white trichomes that basically overwhelm the green of the nuggets but it's soooo covered in crystals it's just gorgeous beyond words. The high is an entirely different review which is ,once again, absolutely amazing for pain, anxiety, depression or sleep disorders & even helps stimulate the appetite. This miracle plant is the most helpful flower on this Earth & I can't say enough about my love for the quality of life cannabis has provided for me & thousands of other patients.