About this product

An aromatic new indica just hit our shelves! Starkiller is a delicate mix of the heavenly Skywalker OG and legendary Rare Dankness #2. Aspiring Force users may recognize the name from a discarded script for a certain blockbuster - a sure reference to its parentage. The full body high and fruity undertones will fly you all the way over the rainbow and up into outer space. Be careful going to hyperspace, though, because Starkiller's potent indica effects can make you fall asleep at the controls!