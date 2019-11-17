Sevensmoke
on November 17th, 2019
I love this strain! Will leave you feeling happy and creative. It’s not too racy and is really good for anxiety.
Durban Poison crossed with The White to result in one of our tastiest and most euphoric strains: White Poison. With a pine and skunk scent and flavor reminiscent of both parents and the soaring THC levels of The White lineage, White Poison is one of our most positive-feeling strains and brings good vibes with it everywhere it goes! Straddling the line between indica and sativa (and leaning a little on the sativa side), this hybrid is a pleasant and potent smoke that comes highly recommended by our staff. Take puff and feel the elevation - White Poison is strong enough to write home about and is suggested for the experienced smoker!
on April 24th, 2019
Great to eliminate pain and focus. Recommend this sativa for outdoor activities, housework/chores or creative writing/brainstorming bud. Gets me pretty laser focused on whatever task is at hand. Flavor is heavy on the pine and citrus with a bit of sweet at the end.
on March 14th, 2019
So my local med shop ran a special on this today in flower form.I was excited to try because of the hype but leary be cause sometimes good sativas make me racy and an cause a headache for me. My budtender said it was not one of the main side effects and since it was on sale I grabbed it, The hit is a deep pungent berry and danky like a durban and made me cough at first but than seemed to smooth out .I was feeling nice and zoned in on my t.v. and my back pain eased up for a few good hours . My only complaint is as usual when I purchase flower from Terrapin it is dry and brittle which burns up way faster.