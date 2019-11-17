Greengrocer on March 14th, 2019

So my local med shop ran a special on this today in flower form.I was excited to try because of the hype but leary be cause sometimes good sativas make me racy and an cause a headache for me. My budtender said it was not one of the main side effects and since it was on sale I grabbed it, The hit is a deep pungent berry and danky like a durban and made me cough at first but than seemed to smooth out .I was feeling nice and zoned in on my t.v. and my back pain eased up for a few good hours . My only complaint is as usual when I purchase flower from Terrapin it is dry and brittle which burns up way faster.