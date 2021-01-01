About this product

Durban Poison crossed with The White to result in one of our tastiest and most euphoric strains: White Poison. With a pine and skunk scent and flavor reminiscent of both parents and the soaring THC levels of The White lineage, White Poison is one of our most positive-feeling strains and brings good vibes with it everywhere it goes! Straddling the line between indica and sativa (and leaning a little on the sativa side), this hybrid is a pleasant and potent smoke that comes highly recommended by our staff. Take puff and feel the elevation - White Poison is strong enough to write home about and is suggested for the experienced smoker!