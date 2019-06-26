ThatPATransplant
on June 26th, 2019
At 24% I couldnt not try it when sativa from the same company coming in at 16% were making me surprisingly ecstatic. Got her from Terrapin, Pa through Herbology, Altoona, pa. Wow! This stuff is potent. Soaring mind alterations mixed with a pain killing, floating body high that if you aren't careful, even though it is a sativa, too much can put you back in bed. More of a brunch bud, than breakfast I still give it a 10! Will definitely be revisiting this one when it makes it's way back through for sure! Thanks Terrapin PA and herbology for bringing quality medicine to Pa!