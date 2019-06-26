 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
White Slipper

by Terrapin Care Station

...5 ...4 ...3 ...2 ...1 ...BLAST OFF!!! Our most potent, mind-bending sativa, White Slipper is the perfect spaceship to shuttle you to the moon. This heavenly cross of the Cinderella 99 and Krome's The White lineages is easily one of our prettiest and best-known strains - the nugs are incredibly dense and so frosty you could swear they're white (hence the name). The soaring euphoria will shoot your consciousness straight into the stratosphere, but the stony body high will help keep your feet on the ground. With a flavor that evokes blueberry, anise, and skunky notes, this is reputed to be one of our tastiest strains, but we welcome you to try it and let us know what you think!

ThatPATransplant

At 24% I couldnt not try it when sativa from the same company coming in at 16% were making me surprisingly ecstatic. Got her from Terrapin, Pa through Herbology, Altoona, pa. Wow! This stuff is potent. Soaring mind alterations mixed with a pain killing, floating body high that if you aren't careful, even though it is a sativa, too much can put you back in bed. More of a brunch bud, than breakfast I still give it a 10! Will definitely be revisiting this one when it makes it's way back through for sure! Thanks Terrapin PA and herbology for bringing quality medicine to Pa!

cotheo2

5:00 a.m. I vape a pax 3 full basket of White Slipper. Clean, uplifting morning medicine. No fuzz, positive energy and uplift. Thanks again Terrapin!!!

Terrapin Care Station is committed to providing medical patients and recreational consumers with a wide selection of the finest quality cannabis products at industry leading everyday low prices. You can find our products at any of our 5 convenient Colorado locations in Denver, Boulder and Aurora and at select dispensaries throughout Oregon.