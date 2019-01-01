 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by TerraVida Online

TerraVida Online Hemp CBD Bath & Body Body Moisture Blast Butter - 20mg

About this product

How to Use: Apply a generous amount and massage into skin daily after showering. Good for all skin types, especially dry skin. Description: Blast your skin with our CBD Body Moisture rich and creamy Butter! This intensive butter cream easily absorbs into the skin to help condition, soften and smooth away dryness. Our formula blends CBD with pure organic ingredients to nourish and soften skin throughout the day.

About this brand

At TerraVida, we offer a huge variety of 3rd party lab tested CBD products for a wide range of applications. CBD Oil can help from relief, pain, anxiety, and inflammation to anti-aging and acne treatments, we have CBD oil products for just about every need. We even offer CBD oil products developed for pets!