Body Moisture Blast Butter - 20mg
About this product
How to Use:
Apply a generous amount and massage into skin daily after showering. Good for all skin types, especially dry skin.
Description:
Blast your skin with our CBD Body Moisture rich and creamy Butter! This intensive butter cream easily absorbs into the skin to help condition, soften and smooth away dryness. Our formula blends CBD with pure organic ingredients to nourish and soften skin throughout the day.
Apply a generous amount and massage into skin daily after showering. Good for all skin types, especially dry skin.
Description:
Blast your skin with our CBD Body Moisture rich and creamy Butter! This intensive butter cream easily absorbs into the skin to help condition, soften and smooth away dryness. Our formula blends CBD with pure organic ingredients to nourish and soften skin throughout the day.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!