  CBD Slim Down Oral Spray - 100mg

CBD Slim Down Oral Spray - 100mg

by TerraVida Online

TerraVida Online

About this product

How To Use: Shake well. Adults spray six (6) sprays into the mouth as needed. For best results spray under the tongue, hold for few seconds, then swallow. Use daily as a dietary supplement. Description: Our CBD Slim-Down Oral Spray with GARCINIA CAMBOGIA helps control your appetite and increases metabolism while promoting fat loss with muscle-sparing results. Oral absorption is immediate, allowing nutrients to go directly into the bloodstream and cells within a matter of minutes. Effectively reduces body weight while maintaining your well-being. Effectively reduce body weight while maintaining your well-being with CBD Oil. *Not intended to be used by anyone under the age of 18 without adult supervision.

About this brand

At TerraVida, we offer a huge variety of 3rd party lab tested CBD products for a wide range of applications. CBD Oil can help from relief, pain, anxiety, and inflammation to anti-aging and acne treatments, we have CBD oil products for just about every need. We even offer CBD oil products developed for pets!