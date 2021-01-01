About this product

How To Use: Shake well. Adults spray six (6) sprays into the mouth as needed. For best results spray under the tongue, hold for few seconds, then swallow. Use daily as a dietary supplement.

Description: Our CBD Slim-Down Oral Spray with GARCINIA CAMBOGIA helps control your appetite and increases metabolism while promoting fat loss with muscle-sparing results. Oral absorption is immediate, allowing nutrients to go directly into the bloodstream and cells within a matter of minutes. Effectively reduces body weight while maintaining your well-being. Effectively reduce body weight while maintaining your well-being with CBD Oil.



*Not intended to be used by anyone under the age of 18 without adult supervision.