CBD Slim Down Oral Spray - 100mg

How To Use: Shake well. Adults spray six (6) sprays into the mouth as needed. For best results spray under the tongue, hold for few seconds, then swallow. Use daily as a dietary supplement.
Description: Our CBD Slim-Down Oral Spray with GARCINIA CAMBOGIA helps control your appetite and increases metabolism while promoting fat loss with muscle-sparing results. Oral absorption is immediate, allowing nutrients to go directly into the bloodstream and cells within a matter of minutes. Effectively reduces body weight while maintaining your well-being. Effectively reduce body weight while maintaining your well-being with CBD Oil.

*Not intended to be used by anyone under the age of 18 without adult supervision.
