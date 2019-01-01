 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Beauty
  5. CBD Tattoo Care Cream

CBD Tattoo Care Cream

by TerraVida Online

Write a review
TerraVida Online Hemp CBD Beauty CBD Tattoo Care Cream

About this product

How To Use: Congratulations on your new Tattoo! Apply to fresh Tattoo as per your artist’s instructions. After Tattoo has healed, apply daily to maintain vibrancy. Reapply after shower, swimming or prolonged sun exposure. Description: Boost moisture to your Tattoo with our CBD TATTOO Care Cream! Infused with both CBD Oil and Apple Stem Cells, this cream helps promote the growth of skin cells, while rejuvenating the skin. This CBD Tattoo Care Cream keeps your pre-existing Tattoos bold and bright while reducing sensitivity of newly Tattooed skin.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

TerraVida Online Logo
At TerraVida, we offer a huge variety of 3rd party lab tested CBD products for a wide range of applications. CBD Oil can help from relief, pain, anxiety, and inflammation to anti-aging and acne treatments, we have CBD oil products for just about every need. We even offer CBD oil products developed for pets!