Cherry Oil 55-65% THC It’s golden\cherry tint gives it the signature name. This oil can be consumed orally , in suppository form or by inhaling. It can also be diluted with a carrier oil and be used directly on the skin as a topical ointment, mixed in to edibles, or put in gel caps. This oil contains a high amount of cannabinoids and terpenes giving it a strong flavour with high medicinal value.
Tetra Concentrates
Quality, Compassionate Care Our concentrates were established to provide quality treatment with compassion and convenience. Our mission is to provide an alternative, natural way of healing without using industrialized pharmaceuticals.