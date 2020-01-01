Pixie Sticks 25mg
by CBD Plus USA
1 piece
$3.99
Pickup 53.1 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
2 pieces
$9.95
Pickup 76.7 miles away
1 piece
$9.95
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Dose: 12.5mg CBD Per Gummy Piece with 375mg of CBD per Bottle. - This product is proudly handcrafted in small batches. Directions: Take one-two or more gummies by mouth everyday as needed. Ingredients: Cane Sugar, Gelatin, Citric Acid, natural flavors, FD&C Coloring, hemp extract. www.TexasCannaBest.com
Be the first to review this product.