About this product

CBD OIL 3500MG NATURAL FLAVOR 1OZ 116mg CBD Per Serving 30 Servings 3500mg CBD Per Bottle Natural Flavor ZERO THC Non GMO & Organic 100% USA OIL Full Hemp Extract also can Contain CBG, CBN, CBC, Terpenes, Phenols, & Flavonoides to Provide the Entourage Effect Made from Organic Hemp Cultivated in the USA ONLY USA Grown and Produced Supercritical CO2 Extraction Provides the Gentle Approach to Produce the Highest Quality Hemp Oils & Extracts