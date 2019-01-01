 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD oil
  5. T4 2500MG CBD OIL WITH TERPENES

T4 2500MG CBD OIL WITH TERPENES

by TexasHempStore.com

$89.99MSRP

About this product

Hempgenix Industry Leading Formulation of 2500mg Of CBD Infused With Organic Terpenes 2500mg CBD 83mg per serving (1ml) Includes these terpenes: Limonene Camphor Humulene Terpinene Traces of: Pinene, Isopulegol, Borneol, Nerolidol, Linalool, Borneol, Sabinene, Terpinoel, Terpinolene

About this brand

Specializing in CBD Oils,CBD Vape Oils, CBD Sprays. All products are THC free and legal in all 50 states. Made from organic industrial hemp grown in Colorado, Oregon and Kentucky to produce the highest quality CBD Oils and Isolates.