T4 2500MG CBD OIL WITH TERPENES
About this product
Hempgenix Industry Leading Formulation of 2500mg Of CBD Infused With Organic Terpenes
2500mg CBD
83mg per serving (1ml)
Includes these terpenes:
Limonene
Camphor
Humulene
Terpinene
Traces of:
Pinene, Isopulegol, Borneol, Nerolidol, Linalool, Borneol, Sabinene, Terpinoel, Terpinolene
