BANANA JACK OG (Banana OG x Jack The Ripper) • Sativa/Indica 60/40 • Harvest Window 60-70 days •Huge Producer • Soaring visuals and Intense focus Preview: Working with an incredibly Rare OG that wreaked of Bananas we knew he had stumbled upon something rare in the cannabis world. Combining with Pinene from the JTR with traces of the cannabinoid THC-v. Strain Description:The smell is a light clean Banana smell with a slight sour smell and it is intoxicating . Colas are large, sticky and get extra frosty. Nodey-OG stacking appearance.The plants turned beautiful dark purple in the cold. Big yielder trichome heads are large and full of resin. Fat pronounced crystallized buds protrude from each cola like pieces of banana candy. Colas are large, sticky and get extra frosty. Nodey-OG stacking appearance. Phenotypes: Very little variation across a 10 pack with a heavy Banana scent. Height: Medium 4-5 ft indoors Harvest: Heavy / Indoor and Outdoor Best way to grow: SCROG; SOG; *trellis recommended for heavy colas Harvest: 60-70 days Sat/Ind: 60/40 Hybrid: Sativa leaning Taste: Clean banana terps High Type: Potent, Heavy High, Soaring visuals and Intense focus Banana terps proved hard to locate in my 30 years of Growing we found it!
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Banana OG is an indica-dominant cross of OG Kush and Banana. With a smell and flavor of overripe bananas, this hybrid definitely earns its name. Banana OG has has a reputation as a creeper, leaving those who over-imbibe in a near comatose state before intense hunger and sleepiness sets in. Patients treating muscular pain, appetite loss, and insomnia may benefit from Banana OG.