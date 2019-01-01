 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. Banana Jack OG (Banana OG x Jack The Ripper)

Banana Jack OG (Banana OG x Jack The Ripper)

by Subcool's The Dank

About this product

BANANA JACK OG (Banana OG x Jack The Ripper) • Sativa/Indica 60/40 • Harvest Window 60-70 days •Huge Producer • Soaring visuals and Intense focus Preview: Working with an incredibly Rare OG that wreaked of Bananas we knew he had stumbled upon something rare in the cannabis world. Combining with Pinene from the JTR with traces of the cannabinoid THC-v. Strain Description:The smell is a light clean Banana smell with a slight sour smell and it is intoxicating . Colas are large, sticky and get extra frosty. Nodey-OG stacking appearance.The plants turned beautiful dark purple in the cold. Big yielder trichome heads are large and full of resin. Fat pronounced crystallized buds protrude from each cola like pieces of banana candy. Colas are large, sticky and get extra frosty. Nodey-OG stacking appearance. Phenotypes: Very little variation across a 10 pack with a heavy Banana scent. Height: Medium 4-5 ft indoors Harvest: Heavy / Indoor and Outdoor Best way to grow: SCROG; SOG; *trellis recommended for heavy colas Harvest: 60-70 days Sat/Ind: 60/40 Hybrid: Sativa leaning Taste: Clean banana terps High Type: Potent, Heavy High, Soaring visuals and Intense focus Banana terps proved hard to locate in my 30 years of Growing we found it!

About this strain

Banana OG

Banana OG
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Banana OG is an indica-dominant cross of OG Kush and Banana. With a smell and flavor of overripe bananas, this hybrid definitely earns its name. Banana OG has has a reputation as a creeper, leaving those who over-imbibe in a near comatose state before intense hunger and sleepiness sets in. Patients treating muscular pain, appetite loss, and insomnia may benefit from Banana OG.

About this brand

I am Subcool and I have been breeding Cannabis Seeds for 2 decades underground. I am proud to have survived the many changes in the industry and continue to offer you great genetics in today new markets worldwide. Subcool Seeds AKA THE DANK (Previously TGAgenetics) was formed in 2017 after a fire destroyed my home and everything I owned except a stash of seeds and parent plants at two other locations. Over 4 million seeds were lost in the Cobb fire. In 2018 the library of classic strains like Jesus OG Kush and Cheese Quake was rebuilt and 13 new Dank Strains added to our Menu. Working together with breeders like Norstar Genetics and Badger’s Dank we are constantly innovating and creating new cannabis strains. We now offer 45 amazing strains of Cannabis and we continue to research and create more.