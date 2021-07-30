Banana Jack OG (Banana OG x Jack The Ripper)
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Product rating:
Strain rating:
About this product
BANANA JACK OG
(Banana OG x Jack The Ripper)
• Sativa/Indica 60/40 • Harvest Window 60-70 days
•Huge Producer • Soaring visuals and Intense focus
Preview:
Working with an incredibly Rare OG that wreaked of Bananas we knew he had stumbled upon something rare in the cannabis world. Combining with Pinene from the JTR with traces of the cannabinoid THC-v.
Strain Description:The smell is a light clean Banana smell with a slight sour smell and it is intoxicating . Colas are large, sticky and get extra frosty. Nodey-OG stacking appearance.The plants turned beautiful dark purple in the cold. Big yielder trichome heads are large and full of resin. Fat pronounced crystallized buds protrude from each cola like pieces of banana candy.
Colas are large, sticky and get extra frosty. Nodey-OG stacking appearance.
Phenotypes: Very little variation across a 10 pack with a heavy Banana scent.
Height: Medium 4-5 ft indoors
Harvest: Heavy / Indoor and Outdoor
Best way to grow: SCROG; SOG; *trellis recommended for heavy colas
Harvest: 60-70 days
Sat/Ind: 60/40
Hybrid: Sativa leaning
Taste: Clean banana terps
High Type: Potent, Heavy High, Soaring visuals and Intense focus
Banana terps proved hard to locate in my 30 years of Growing we found it!
(Banana OG x Jack The Ripper)
• Sativa/Indica 60/40 • Harvest Window 60-70 days
•Huge Producer • Soaring visuals and Intense focus
Preview:
Working with an incredibly Rare OG that wreaked of Bananas we knew he had stumbled upon something rare in the cannabis world. Combining with Pinene from the JTR with traces of the cannabinoid THC-v.
Strain Description:The smell is a light clean Banana smell with a slight sour smell and it is intoxicating . Colas are large, sticky and get extra frosty. Nodey-OG stacking appearance.The plants turned beautiful dark purple in the cold. Big yielder trichome heads are large and full of resin. Fat pronounced crystallized buds protrude from each cola like pieces of banana candy.
Colas are large, sticky and get extra frosty. Nodey-OG stacking appearance.
Phenotypes: Very little variation across a 10 pack with a heavy Banana scent.
Height: Medium 4-5 ft indoors
Harvest: Heavy / Indoor and Outdoor
Best way to grow: SCROG; SOG; *trellis recommended for heavy colas
Harvest: 60-70 days
Sat/Ind: 60/40
Hybrid: Sativa leaning
Taste: Clean banana terps
High Type: Potent, Heavy High, Soaring visuals and Intense focus
Banana terps proved hard to locate in my 30 years of Growing we found it!
About this strain
Banana OG is an indica-dominant cross of OG Kush and Banana. With a smell and flavor of overripe bananas, this hybrid definitely earns its name. Banana OG has has a reputation as a creeper, leaving those who over-imbibe in a near comatose state before intense hunger and sleepiness set in. Patients treating muscular pain, appetite loss, and insomnia may benefit from Banana OG.
Banana OG effects
Reported by real people like you
402 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
70% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
55% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
37% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Subcool's The Dank
I am Subcool and I have been breeding Cannabis Seeds for 2 decades underground. I am proud to have survived the many changes in the industry and continue to offer you great genetics in today new markets worldwide. Subcool Seeds AKA THE DANK (Previously TGAgenetics) was formed in 2017 after a fire destroyed my home and everything I owned except a stash of seeds and parent plants at two other locations. Over 4 million seeds were lost in the Cobb fire. In 2018 the library of classic strains like Jesus OG Kush and Cheese Quake was rebuilt and 13 new Dank Strains added to our Menu. Working together with breeders like Norstar Genetics and Badger’s Dank we are constantly innovating and creating new cannabis strains. We now offer 45 amazing strains of Cannabis and we continue to research and create more.