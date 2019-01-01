 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Cherrygasm (Cherry Pie OG x Space Queen)

by Subcool's The Dank

CHERRYGASM (Cherry Pie OG x Space Queen) • Sativa/Indica 70/30 • Harvest Window 70-80 Days • Medium Producer • Stoney, Good for Pain Relief, & Appetite Stimulation Preview: Cherrygasm is a combination of cherry, lemon, and candy flavors. The resulting cross has made for some very sticky, gooey resinous off-spring. Near the completion you can expect some very resinous and gorgeous Maroon's, Purple's and Black colors to make for some sexy diamond bag appeal. Strain Description: Cherrygasm is the latest endeavor from Subcool of TGA Genetics. Subcool acquired Cherry Pie OG known for its sweet and sour Cherry Pie flavor and introduced her to Space Queen who is known for its Cherry, lemon's and candy flavors. The resulting cross has made for some very sticky, gooey resinous offspring. Flowering should be complete by 70 to 80 days with 75 being optimal to retain the essence of the aromas. Near the completion you can expect some very resinous and gorgeous Maroons, Purples and Black colors to make for some sexy diamond bag appeal. You can expect a great return on your investment in a pack of Cherrygasm seeds. Phenotypes: The 1st being OG dominant with tall lanky branch's, dense resinous buds reeking of Sour Lemon's Cherry and Diesels. The 2nd being tall with slightly tighter spacing and spear shaped slightly looser buds that smells of Musky Cherry/Lemon Diesel. Height: Medium to Tall Yield: Average to large yields of very resinous and sticky flowers Indoor/ Outdoor Does well indoors and needs caging outdoors Best way to grow: The plants were very fast and easy and to grow and should be topped and staked accordingly to support the weight of the buds once the flowering stage is commenced. Harvest Window: 9-10 weeks Sativa/ Indica: 70/30 Hybrid: Cherry Pie OG X Space Queen High type: heady, stony / relaxing / pain relief / stimulating the mind and appetite Diesel / Cherry’s / Lemons / Skittles / Musty

I am Subcool and I have been breeding Cannabis Seeds for 2 decades underground. I am proud to have survived the many changes in the industry and continue to offer you great genetics in today new markets worldwide. Subcool Seeds AKA THE DANK (Previously TGAgenetics) was formed in 2017 after a fire destroyed my home and everything I owned except a stash of seeds and parent plants at two other locations. Over 4 million seeds were lost in the Cobb fire. In 2018 the library of classic strains like Jesus OG Kush and Cheese Quake was rebuilt and 13 new Dank Strains added to our Menu. Working together with breeders like Norstar Genetics and Badger’s Dank we are constantly innovating and creating new cannabis strains. We now offer 45 amazing strains of Cannabis and we continue to research and create more.