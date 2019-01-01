About this product

CHERRYGASM (Cherry Pie OG x Space Queen) • Sativa/Indica 70/30 • Harvest Window 70-80 Days • Medium Producer • Stoney, Good for Pain Relief, & Appetite Stimulation Preview: Cherrygasm is a combination of cherry, lemon, and candy flavors. The resulting cross has made for some very sticky, gooey resinous off-spring. Near the completion you can expect some very resinous and gorgeous Maroon's, Purple's and Black colors to make for some sexy diamond bag appeal. Strain Description: Cherrygasm is the latest endeavor from Subcool of TGA Genetics. Subcool acquired Cherry Pie OG known for its sweet and sour Cherry Pie flavor and introduced her to Space Queen who is known for its Cherry, lemon's and candy flavors. The resulting cross has made for some very sticky, gooey resinous offspring. Flowering should be complete by 70 to 80 days with 75 being optimal to retain the essence of the aromas. Near the completion you can expect some very resinous and gorgeous Maroons, Purples and Black colors to make for some sexy diamond bag appeal. You can expect a great return on your investment in a pack of Cherrygasm seeds. Phenotypes: The 1st being OG dominant with tall lanky branch's, dense resinous buds reeking of Sour Lemon's Cherry and Diesels. The 2nd being tall with slightly tighter spacing and spear shaped slightly looser buds that smells of Musky Cherry/Lemon Diesel. Height: Medium to Tall Yield: Average to large yields of very resinous and sticky flowers Indoor/ Outdoor Does well indoors and needs caging outdoors Best way to grow: The plants were very fast and easy and to grow and should be topped and staked accordingly to support the weight of the buds once the flowering stage is commenced. Harvest Window: 9-10 weeks Sativa/ Indica: 70/30 Hybrid: Cherry Pie OG X Space Queen High type: heady, stony / relaxing / pain relief / stimulating the mind and appetite Diesel / Cherry’s / Lemons / Skittles / Musty