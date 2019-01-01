 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. Grape Lime Ricky (Purple Urkle x Jack The Ripper)

Grape Lime Ricky (Purple Urkle x Jack The Ripper)

by Subcool's The Dank

Write a review
Subcool's The Dank Cannabis Seeds Grape Lime Ricky (Purple Urkle x Jack The Ripper)

$55.00MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

GRAPE LIME RICKY (Purple Urkle x Jack The Ripper) • Sativa/Indica 40/60 • Harvest Window 65-70 Days • Medium Producer • Good for Pain Relief & Insomnia Preview: The aroma hits your nose right when your eyes see the glistening trichome covered flowers. A soft lemon-lime scent is flooded by the smell of grapes, similar to the grape flavored Jolly Rancher candies. The smell of candy touching your nose combined with the beautiful growth of this plant makes it an instant favorite to growers and patients. Strain Description: Purple Urkle x Jack The Ripper A magnificent cross between Purple Urkle and Jack the Ripper make up this beautiful hybrid strain known as Grape Lime Ricky. This strain carries dense nugs with dark green, purple, and magenta hints of color showing throughout the flowering period. With an average flower time of 58-65 days, Grape Lime Ricky turns it on in the end by letting her true colors show! Phenotypes: All phenotypes tend to show traits from both parents. Fast growing plants with a bush appearance. Beautiful colors show in every phenotype with frost covered flowers. Height: Short and Bushy Yield: Medium if Trained to be a Bush with several tops to increase yield. Harvest: 8-9 Weeks Sativa/ Indica 40/60 Hybrid: Purple Urkle X Jack the Ripper High Type: Strong and pleasant body/head high, very good for pain relief and insomnia. Be careful though, too much and you will be glued to the couch. Taste/ Aroma: Similar to Sprite Remix Berry clear soda, a soft lemon-lime flooded with grape Jolly Ranchers

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Purple Urkle

Purple Urkle
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Purple Urkle’s history is as complex as its flavor palate. A California strain, the origins are believed to stem from a select phenotype of Mendocino Purps, while the essence is a blend of skunk, berry, and fresh grapes. Consumers report the effects to be deeply relaxing, sleep-inducing, and a great option for full-body pain relief. The short onset of effects make it a perfect nighttime strain for those who suffer from insomnia.

About this brand

Subcool's The Dank Logo
I am Subcool and I have been breeding Cannabis Seeds for 2 decades underground. I am proud to have survived the many changes in the industry and continue to offer you great genetics in today new markets worldwide. Subcool Seeds AKA THE DANK (Previously TGAgenetics) was formed in 2017 after a fire destroyed my home and everything I owned except a stash of seeds and parent plants at two other locations. Over 4 million seeds were lost in the Cobb fire. In 2018 the library of classic strains like Jesus OG Kush and Cheese Quake was rebuilt and 13 new Dank Strains added to our Menu. Working together with breeders like Norstar Genetics and Badger’s Dank we are constantly innovating and creating new cannabis strains. We now offer 45 amazing strains of Cannabis and we continue to research and create more.