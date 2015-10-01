About this product

GRAPE LIME RICKY

(Purple Urkle x Jack The Ripper)

• Sativa/Indica 40/60 • Harvest Window 65-70 Days

• Medium Producer • Good for Pain Relief & Insomnia



Preview:

The aroma hits your nose right when your eyes see the glistening trichome covered flowers. A soft lemon-lime scent is flooded by the smell of grapes, similar to the grape flavored Jolly Rancher candies. The smell of candy touching your nose combined with the beautiful growth of this plant makes it an instant favorite to growers and patients.



Strain Description: Purple Urkle x Jack The Ripper



A magnificent cross between Purple Urkle and Jack the Ripper make up this beautiful hybrid strain known as Grape Lime Ricky. This strain carries dense nugs with dark green, purple, and magenta hints of color showing throughout the flowering period. With an average flower time of 58-65 days, Grape Lime Ricky turns it on in the end by letting her true colors show!



Phenotypes: All phenotypes tend to show traits from both parents. Fast growing plants with a bush appearance. Beautiful colors show in every phenotype with frost covered flowers.



Height: Short and Bushy



Yield: Medium if Trained to be a Bush with several tops to increase yield.



Harvest: 8-9 Weeks



Sativa/ Indica 40/60



Hybrid: Purple Urkle X Jack the Ripper



High Type: Strong and pleasant body/head high, very good for pain relief and insomnia. Be careful though, too much and you will be glued to the couch.



Taste/ Aroma: Similar to Sprite Remix Berry clear soda, a soft lemon-lime flooded with grape Jolly Ranchers