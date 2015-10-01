Subcool's The Dank
Grape Lime Ricky (Purple Urkle x Jack The Ripper)
IndicaTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
GRAPE LIME RICKY
(Purple Urkle x Jack The Ripper)
• Sativa/Indica 40/60 • Harvest Window 65-70 Days
• Medium Producer • Good for Pain Relief & Insomnia
Preview:
The aroma hits your nose right when your eyes see the glistening trichome covered flowers. A soft lemon-lime scent is flooded by the smell of grapes, similar to the grape flavored Jolly Rancher candies. The smell of candy touching your nose combined with the beautiful growth of this plant makes it an instant favorite to growers and patients.
Strain Description: Purple Urkle x Jack The Ripper
A magnificent cross between Purple Urkle and Jack the Ripper make up this beautiful hybrid strain known as Grape Lime Ricky. This strain carries dense nugs with dark green, purple, and magenta hints of color showing throughout the flowering period. With an average flower time of 58-65 days, Grape Lime Ricky turns it on in the end by letting her true colors show!
Phenotypes: All phenotypes tend to show traits from both parents. Fast growing plants with a bush appearance. Beautiful colors show in every phenotype with frost covered flowers.
Height: Short and Bushy
Yield: Medium if Trained to be a Bush with several tops to increase yield.
Harvest: 8-9 Weeks
Sativa/ Indica 40/60
Hybrid: Purple Urkle X Jack the Ripper
High Type: Strong and pleasant body/head high, very good for pain relief and insomnia. Be careful though, too much and you will be glued to the couch.
Taste/ Aroma: Similar to Sprite Remix Berry clear soda, a soft lemon-lime flooded with grape Jolly Ranchers
Purple Urkle effects
Reported by real people like you
896 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
62% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
60% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
40% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
35% of people say it helps with pain
