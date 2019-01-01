 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
The Third Dimension (Apollo-13 x Jack The Ripper)

Subcool's The Dank

THE THIRD DIMENSION (Apollo-13 x Jacks Cleaner x Space Queen) • Sativa/Indica 60/40 • Harvest Window 45-55 Days • Medium Producer • Good for Day Time Nausea & Light Pain Relief Preview: This 3 way cross of ‘super elites’ is our fastest maturing hybrid. The cross is mainly sativa with incredible speed and high resin production. Tropical flavors range from coconuts and pineapples to kiwi. A lot like a tropical fruit punch. Makes great red hash. Strain Description: One of my favorite strains based on the complexity of collecting the core genetics in a time when no one was making seeds in the US. Devastatingly potent its a strain I will not smoke at night in any form due to a long night of brain storming the text for this strain for the Book of dank. I literally couldn’t stop writing and had to do huge edits once I came down. Heavy resin production huge bulbous heads. Medium Yielding Hybrid with strong speedy buzz Phenotypes: Mainly Sativa with incredible speed and high resin production Height: Medium stretch/ Triangle shaped Colas Yield: Medium / Easy to Trim Indoor/ Outdoor Best way to grow: Topped and vegged to a 30” Bush Harvest Window: 45-50 days Sativa/ Indica: 60/40 Hybrid: Apollo-13 X Jack the Ripper High type-Warm soft waves of high and very easy to smoke Smells: Tropical flavors range from Coconuts, pineapples, Kiwi and fruit punch Incredibly fast plant great for making Red bubble.

The Third Dimension, a.k.a. 3D, from Subcool's The Dank, combines the best of three potent parent strains: Apollo 13, Jack’s Cleaner, and Space Queen. This sativa-dominant strain will gently lift you into a creative cerebral space devoid of stress. It may be difficult to resist the pungent, fruity aroma of mango, pineapple, and lemon, but novice cannabis consumers are urged to approach this heavy-hitter with caution. Growers praise 3D for its short maturation cycle that produces moderate yields of sharply pointed buds blanketed in resin.

I am Subcool and I have been breeding Cannabis Seeds for 2 decades underground. I am proud to have survived the many changes in the industry and continue to offer you great genetics in today new markets worldwide. Subcool Seeds AKA THE DANK (Previously TGAgenetics) was formed in 2017 after a fire destroyed my home and everything I owned except a stash of seeds and parent plants at two other locations. Over 4 million seeds were lost in the Cobb fire. In 2018 the library of classic strains like Jesus OG Kush and Cheese Quake was rebuilt and 13 new Dank Strains added to our Menu. Working together with breeders like Norstar Genetics and Badger’s Dank we are constantly innovating and creating new cannabis strains. We now offer 45 amazing strains of Cannabis and we continue to research and create more.