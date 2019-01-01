The Third Dimension (Apollo-13 x Jack The Ripper)
by Subcool's The Dank
THE THIRD DIMENSION (Apollo-13 x Jacks Cleaner x Space Queen) • Sativa/Indica 60/40 • Harvest Window 45-55 Days • Medium Producer • Good for Day Time Nausea & Light Pain Relief Preview: This 3 way cross of ‘super elites’ is our fastest maturing hybrid. The cross is mainly sativa with incredible speed and high resin production. Tropical flavors range from coconuts and pineapples to kiwi. A lot like a tropical fruit punch. Makes great red hash. Strain Description: One of my favorite strains based on the complexity of collecting the core genetics in a time when no one was making seeds in the US. Devastatingly potent its a strain I will not smoke at night in any form due to a long night of brain storming the text for this strain for the Book of dank. I literally couldn’t stop writing and had to do huge edits once I came down. Heavy resin production huge bulbous heads. Medium Yielding Hybrid with strong speedy buzz Phenotypes: Mainly Sativa with incredible speed and high resin production Height: Medium stretch/ Triangle shaped Colas Yield: Medium / Easy to Trim Indoor/ Outdoor Best way to grow: Topped and vegged to a 30” Bush Harvest Window: 45-50 days Sativa/ Indica: 60/40 Hybrid: Apollo-13 X Jack the Ripper High type-Warm soft waves of high and very easy to smoke Smells: Tropical flavors range from Coconuts, pineapples, Kiwi and fruit punch Incredibly fast plant great for making Red bubble.
The Third Dimension
The Third Dimension, a.k.a. 3D, from Subcool's The Dank, combines the best of three potent parent strains: Apollo 13, Jack’s Cleaner, and Space Queen. This sativa-dominant strain will gently lift you into a creative cerebral space devoid of stress. It may be difficult to resist the pungent, fruity aroma of mango, pineapple, and lemon, but novice cannabis consumers are urged to approach this heavy-hitter with caution. Growers praise 3D for its short maturation cycle that produces moderate yields of sharply pointed buds blanketed in resin.