Logo for the brand Subcool's The Dank

Subcool's The Dank

The Third Dimension (Apollo-13 x Jack The Ripper)

Product rating:
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 14%CBD

About this product

THE THIRD DIMENSION
(Apollo-13 x Jacks Cleaner x Space Queen)
• Sativa/Indica 60/40 • Harvest Window 45-55 Days
• Medium Producer • Good for Day Time Nausea & Light Pain Relief

Preview:
This 3 way cross of ‘super elites’ is our fastest maturing hybrid. The cross is mainly sativa with incredible speed and high resin production. Tropical flavors range from coconuts and pineapples to kiwi. A lot like a tropical fruit punch. Makes great red hash.

Strain Description:
One of my favorite strains based on the complexity of collecting the core genetics in a time when no one was making seeds in the US. Devastatingly potent its a strain I will not smoke at night in any form due to a long night of brain storming the text for this strain for the Book of dank. I literally couldn’t stop writing and had to do huge edits once I came down. Heavy resin production huge bulbous heads.

Medium Yielding Hybrid with strong speedy buzz

Phenotypes: Mainly Sativa with incredible speed and high resin production

Height: Medium stretch/ Triangle shaped Colas

Yield: Medium / Easy to Trim

Indoor/ Outdoor

Best way to grow: Topped and vegged to a 30” Bush

Harvest Window: 45-50 days

Sativa/ Indica: 60/40

Hybrid: Apollo-13 X Jack the Ripper
High type-Warm soft waves of high and very easy to smoke

Smells: Tropical flavors range from Coconuts, pineapples, Kiwi and fruit punch

Incredibly fast plant great for making Red bubble.

3D effects

Reported by real people like you
29 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
58% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Anxious
17% of people report feeling anxious
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Pain
37% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
31% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!