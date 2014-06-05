About this product

THE THIRD DIMENSION

(Apollo-13 x Jacks Cleaner x Space Queen)

• Sativa/Indica 60/40 • Harvest Window 45-55 Days

• Medium Producer • Good for Day Time Nausea & Light Pain Relief



Preview:

This 3 way cross of ‘super elites’ is our fastest maturing hybrid. The cross is mainly sativa with incredible speed and high resin production. Tropical flavors range from coconuts and pineapples to kiwi. A lot like a tropical fruit punch. Makes great red hash.



Strain Description:

One of my favorite strains based on the complexity of collecting the core genetics in a time when no one was making seeds in the US. Devastatingly potent its a strain I will not smoke at night in any form due to a long night of brain storming the text for this strain for the Book of dank. I literally couldn’t stop writing and had to do huge edits once I came down. Heavy resin production huge bulbous heads.



Medium Yielding Hybrid with strong speedy buzz



Phenotypes: Mainly Sativa with incredible speed and high resin production



Height: Medium stretch/ Triangle shaped Colas



Yield: Medium / Easy to Trim



Indoor/ Outdoor



Best way to grow: Topped and vegged to a 30” Bush



Harvest Window: 45-50 days



Sativa/ Indica: 60/40



Hybrid: Apollo-13 X Jack the Ripper

High type-Warm soft waves of high and very easy to smoke



Smells: Tropical flavors range from Coconuts, pineapples, Kiwi and fruit punch



Incredibly fast plant great for making Red bubble.