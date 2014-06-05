Subcool's The Dank
The Third Dimension (Apollo-13 x Jack The Ripper)
HybridTHC 14%CBD —
THE THIRD DIMENSION
(Apollo-13 x Jacks Cleaner x Space Queen)
• Sativa/Indica 60/40 • Harvest Window 45-55 Days
• Medium Producer • Good for Day Time Nausea & Light Pain Relief
This 3 way cross of ‘super elites’ is our fastest maturing hybrid. The cross is mainly sativa with incredible speed and high resin production. Tropical flavors range from coconuts and pineapples to kiwi. A lot like a tropical fruit punch. Makes great red hash.
One of my favorite strains based on the complexity of collecting the core genetics in a time when no one was making seeds in the US. Devastatingly potent its a strain I will not smoke at night in any form due to a long night of brain storming the text for this strain for the Book of dank. I literally couldn’t stop writing and had to do huge edits once I came down. Heavy resin production huge bulbous heads.
Medium Yielding Hybrid with strong speedy buzz
Phenotypes: Mainly Sativa with incredible speed and high resin production
Height: Medium stretch/ Triangle shaped Colas
Yield: Medium / Easy to Trim
Indoor/ Outdoor
Best way to grow: Topped and vegged to a 30” Bush
Harvest Window: 45-50 days
Sativa/ Indica: 60/40
Hybrid: Apollo-13 X Jack the Ripper
High type-Warm soft waves of high and very easy to smoke
Smells: Tropical flavors range from Coconuts, pineapples, Kiwi and fruit punch
Incredibly fast plant great for making Red bubble.
3D effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
58% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Anxious
17% of people report feeling anxious
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Pain
37% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
31% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
