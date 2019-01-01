 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD topicals
  5. CBD-Rich Face and Eye Dream Creme 150mg

CBD-Rich Face and Eye Dream Creme 150mg

by That's Natural

Write a review
That's Natural Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Topicals CBD-Rich Face and Eye Dream Creme 150mg

About this product

A beautiful and light crème packed with Alpha Hydroxy Acids (AHA) helps to refine and brighten the sensitive skin on your face, neck, and under your eyes. Other skin-nourishing ingredients include: soothing Organic Aloe, Organic Multi-Fruit Tincture, Apricot Kernel Oil, and Glycolic Acid, Tartaric Acid & Malic Acids. (Approximately 150mg CBD per 1 oz jar). Powered by hemp grown from local, organic, and biodynamic farms in Colorado, extracted using a supercritical CO2 extraction process for purity, and always produced without any solvents and without preservatives - you will feel and see the difference with our premium product.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

That's Natural Logo