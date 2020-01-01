About this product

Rich in CBD. Non-psychoactive strains of cannabinoid (no high involved) are growing in popularity and are currently studied for their ability to help with arthritis, inflammation and in some cases help the body to heal faster. THC Express has researched essential oils and selected therapeutic grade oils that may also reduce discomfort from sore muscles and inflammation. Camphor, Menthol, Rosemary, Eucalyptus, Tea Tree, Cinnamon, Ginger, Clove Bud and Peppermint combined with organic coconut oil. Body Melt has a pleasant fresh scent and a cooling affect on the skin. Use Body Melt with an application of heat for maximum absorption. GENERAL CONTENT= CBD 60-100mg & THC 40mg Cannabis infusion strain specified on all packages for each product.