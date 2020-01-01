 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Topicals
  4. Balms
  5. Body Melt CBD Coconut Oil Infusion

Body Melt CBD Coconut Oil Infusion

by THC Express

Write a review
THC Express Topicals Balms Body Melt CBD Coconut Oil Infusion
THC Express Topicals Balms Body Melt CBD Coconut Oil Infusion
THC Express Topicals Balms Body Melt CBD Coconut Oil Infusion

$23.00MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Rich in CBD. Non-psychoactive strains of cannabinoid (no high involved) are growing in popularity and are currently studied for their ability to help with arthritis, inflammation and in some cases help the body to heal faster. THC Express has researched essential oils and selected therapeutic grade oils that may also reduce discomfort from sore muscles and inflammation. Camphor, Menthol, Rosemary, Eucalyptus, Tea Tree, Cinnamon, Ginger, Clove Bud and Peppermint combined with organic coconut oil. Body Melt has a pleasant fresh scent and a cooling affect on the skin. Use Body Melt with an application of heat for maximum absorption. GENERAL CONTENT= CBD 60-100mg & THC 40mg Cannabis infusion strain specified on all packages for each product.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Suzy Q

Suzy Q
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Suzy Q is a high-CBD, low-THC strain with a piney taste that helps treat symptoms with little to no euphoric high. This hybrid is great for daytime use or by those who want to relieve chronic pain, nausea, arthritis, muscle spasms, and anxiety without intoxicating effects.     

About this brand

THC Express Logo
Artisan Infused Edibles, CBD Topicals, & Bubble Hash