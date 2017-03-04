THC Express
CBD Body Melt
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 1%CBD 11%
About this product
Rich in CBD. Non-psychoactive strains of cannabinoid (no high involved) are growing in popularity and are currently studied for their ability to help with arthritis, inflammation and in some cases help the body to heal faster.
THC Express has researched essential oils and selected therapeutic grade oils that may also reduce discomfort from sore muscles and inflammation. Camphor, Menthol, Rosemary, Eucalyptus, Tea Tree, Cinnamon, Ginger, Clove Bud and Peppermint combined with organic coconut oil. Body Melt has a pleasant fresh scent and a cooling affect on the skin. Use Body Melt with an application of heat for maximum absorption.
GENERAL CONTENT= 250mg/CBD & 20mg/THC
Cannabis infusion strain specified on all packages for each product.
Suzy Q effects
Reported by real people like you
26 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
38% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
30% of people report feeling focused
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Headache
15% of people report feeling headache
Pain
53% of people say it helps with pain
Inflammation
30% of people say it helps with inflammation
Muscle spasms
26% of people say it helps with muscle spasms
No product reviews
