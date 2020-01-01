Space Brownie
by Enjoyable Edibles
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
A chocolate brownie infused with cream cheese and the sweetest cannabis butter. The same divine taste experience as the full size version of this cake in a bite size brownie. SERVINGS= 1 PACKAGE TOTAL= 10mg THC Cannabis infusion strain specified on all packages for each product.
Be the first to review this product.