 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Brownies
  5. Red Velvet Cheesecake Swirl Brownie

Red Velvet Cheesecake Swirl Brownie

by THC Express

Write a review
THC Express Edibles Brownies Red Velvet Cheesecake Swirl Brownie
THC Express Edibles Brownies Red Velvet Cheesecake Swirl Brownie
THC Express Edibles Brownies Red Velvet Cheesecake Swirl Brownie

$5.00MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

A chocolate brownie infused with cream cheese and the sweetest cannabis butter. The same divine taste experience as the full size version of this cake in a bite size brownie. SERVINGS= 1 PACKAGE TOTAL= 10mg THC Cannabis infusion strain specified on all packages for each product.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

THC Express Logo
Artisan Infused Edibles, CBD Topicals, & Bubble Hash