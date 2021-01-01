 Loading…

Strawberry Fruit Nougat Chew 20mg 2-Pack

by THC Express

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

A velvet nougat infused with rich cannabis butter and enhanced with fruit flavors. This is a soft delicate way to enjoy your finest edibles. SERVINGS= 2 PACKAGE TOTAL= 20mg THC Cannabis infusion strain specified on all packages for each product.

About this brand

Artisan Cannabis Butter Infused Edibles & CBD Topicals

