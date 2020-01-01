 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Services
  4. Consulting
  5. Recruiting

Recruiting

by THC Staffing Group

Write a review
THC Staffing Group Services Consulting Recruiting

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Would you like to work in one of the fastest growing, most exciting new industries in America? When top marijuana companies need their next rock star, they turn to us. If our clients are looking for someone like you, we can help you get your start. Or if you’re already involved in the industry, we can accelerate your career path. When we see an opportunity that might fit your skills and interests, we will contact you for an interview.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

THC Staffing Group Logo
THC Staffing Group was started by two best friends and seasoned activists dedicated to smart drug policy and the development of a diverse, robust and legal marijuana industry. Shaleen Title and Danielle Schumacher have come together in this venture to help America’s fast growing marijuana industry find qualified candidates that are not only a perfect match professionally and personally but also represent a wide and diverse cross-section of America’s population. Shaleen and Danielle first met as roommates at the Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy. Though they chose very different paths in college – Shaleen graduating in business law and Danielle in cultural anthropology – they discovered a shared passion for ending the drug war and legalizing marijuana, co-founding the University of Illinois chapter of Students for Sensible Drug Policy. Today, they hold a combined 25 years of experience as activists, consultants, and recruiters for the legal marijuana movement and industry.